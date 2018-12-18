Ohio man who scammed Chiefs, other NFL players, of $24K splurged on trips, pet spa

Camario A. Richardson’s pet lived large thanks to its owner’s scam that took in five NFL players, including a member of the 2016 Kansas City Chiefs, according to prosecutors.

Richardson had pledged to deliver Nike book bags or shoes to charity events featuring players from five different teams in the National Football League. The players, none of whom has been publicly identified, paid for the equipment upfront — $24,780 worth.

Instead of buying the book bags and shoes for the back-to-school events, Richardson spent the money on himself “almost as fast as he obtained it,” said a sentencing recommendation from prosecutors.

There was a $500 stay at the Sea Turtle Inn in Vero Beach, Fla., air travel and a treat for his pet, prosecutors said. Specifically, they said, Richardson spent $309 at the Barkley Pet Hotel and Day Camp in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

The football players, upon learning of the missing Nike items, paid for replacements that were given away at the events, according to prosecutors. Richardson had pleaded guilty in July to one count of mail fraud.

In seeking prison time for Richardson, prosecutors noted that he faces charges in Ohio, where he lives, related to a $20,000 spending spree on a victim’s credit card. They also said Richardson owes at least $26,810 in back child support.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Richardson to one month in prison and three months on supervised release as well as to pay $24,780 in restitution. The Chiefs player had paid $6,000, Buccaneers and Colts players $6,480 each, a Bengals player $4,320, and a Chargers player $1,500 involving Nike shoes.