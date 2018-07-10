Ohio man who scammed a Chiefs player pleads guilty to mail fraud

An Ohio scammer who bilked five NFL players, including a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail fraud, prosecutors said.
Camario A. Richardson, 39, had told the players that he had a deal to supply Nike book bags and other items for giveaway events. The players backed the events to the tune of nearly $25,000, according to charges Richardson faced.
Prosecutors said Richardson failed to deliver any of the goods, though the players stepped up and bought bags to give away at the events.
Richardson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud involving the scam, which was perpetrated on the Chiefs player for an event at the start of the 2016 school year. None of the NFL players in the case was identified publicly.
In a news release, prosecutors said Richardson "admitted that he engaged in the same fraud scheme by taking $17,280 from the players of three other NFL teams, all as payment for backpacks those players planned to give away at similar charitable events."
He also admitted, the release said, "that he engaged in a fraud scheme by taking $1,500 from a San Diego Chargers player in March 2016 for athletic shoes that he failed to provide."
The plea agreement requires Richardson to make restitution to the victims.
He also faces up to 20 years in prison without parole on the mail fraud conviction.
