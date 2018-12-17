Victim firefighters pulled from apartment fire in Mission dies from injuries

A person pulled from a burning apartment building by firefighters in Mission Sunday night has died from injuries inflicted in the fire, according to authorities.

The injured person had been in cardiac arrest when firefighters removed them from the building at the Bridges at Foxridge apartments in Mission. Fire officials announced Monday morning the person has died.

Firefighters from Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 responded about 6:30 p.m. to reports of smoke in the building at 6909 W. 51st Place.

Arriving firefighters soon raised an alarm to bring additional emergency crews. The Overland Park Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

As firefighters battled the fire, another crew found the injured person, pulling them outside. The fire was contained to one unit.

Emergency crews began resuscitation efforts and the injured person regained a pulse before being taken to the burn center at the University of Kansas Hospital.

The person died overnight. Officials did not immediately release the person’s name Monday morning.

Fire officials praised residents for being alert and reporting the fire before it could do more damage.

Investigators from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene of the fire Monday gathering information about the cause of the fire.