One injured in Mission apartment fire; alert neighbors make quick call

A fire victim was being treated Sunday night at a hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Mission.
Emergency crews on the scene reported a “code blue,” meaning the victim was not breathing.
But the victim was rescued at the scene and the apartment fire at the Bridges at FoxRidge, 6909 W. 51st Pl, was contained to one unit.
“Alert residents called it in early before the fire did more damage,” said Steve Chick, deputy fire chief with the Consolidated Fire District No. 2.
