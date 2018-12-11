Local

Kansas City police identify driver killed in crash on Gregory Boulevard

By Glenn E. Rice

December 11, 2018 10:01 AM

Kansas City police have released the name of a 68-year-old man who was killed late Saturday after his pickup struck a utility pole at Gregory Boulevard and James A. Reed Road.

Jay Bashe of Kansas City was westbound on Gregory Boulevard when his pickup veered off the road for an unknown reason, police said. The truck struck a utility pole and then a tree before stopping.

Bashe was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

