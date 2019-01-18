2019 MLK Day celebrations: Here’s a guide to events happening in KC area suburbs

The city of Liberty celebrated the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. at William Jewell College’s John Gano Memorial Chapel Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Tenor David Sanchez, a William Jewell alumni, had the crowd on its feet at the end of his performance of How Long, O Lord, the second movement from “I Will Lift Mine Eyes” by Adolphus Hailstork. The college’s concert choir performs with Sanchez. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com