Icy, snow-packed roads await Kansas City drivers after record-setting winter storm

Drivers headed to work Monday in the Kansas City area found streets and highways icy and packed with snow the morning after a major winter storm dumped record-setting snow.

While many school districts had already canceled Monday classes, Kansas Citians headed back to work after the long Thanksgiving holiday.

Kansas City on Sunday saw its first snowfall of more than 3 inches since February 2014.

Plow crews were still trying to clear roads Monday. Sidewalks and parking lots also remained treacherous.

RideKC was expecting to resume service at 8 a.m. Monday for its RideKC MAX and local bus routes. But it canceled its commuter express routes.

Kansas Streetcar service was also expected to resume at that time after clearing the tracks and streetcar stops.

Several crashes were reported on area highways. In Kansas City, police said they responded to about 139 accidents in the past 24 hours.

“Delay your commute if possible!” Kansas City Scout traffic service advised on Twitter.

A semi-tractor trailer crash on Interstate 35 near Pleasant Valley Road in Liberty closed northbound I-35.

Drivers were urged to find an alternate route if headed north to the Liberty area, according to the Kansas City District of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The southbound lanes of I-35 in the area were open, but traffic was slow.

The Kansas Department of Transportation advised that highways had packed snow in spots and ice on bridges and overpasses. Drivers should expect delays during the morning rush hour.

“It’s been a long weekend & we need just a little more patience as we finish cleaning up,” the Kansas City area KDOT office said on Twitter. “Pls postpone travel/work for later today if possible.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said snowdrifts made Route H highway impassable from Route JJ to Stocksdale Road.

Crews were busy overnight in Olathe plowing and treating streets. The city urged drivers have patience and allow plenty of extra time as they hit the road.

Kansas City road crews were treating and plowing in 12-hour shifts, according to the city’s snow update page. Many of the streets, however, remained snow-packed with ice underneath. Drivers were urged to be careful when heading out.

Sunshine on Monday was expected to help as crews continued to plow and salt main and neighborhood streets. Residents were asked to wait until Tuesday to call 311 about slick spots.

The city also said trash and leaf/brush pickup crews will provide service as scheduled, but collection delays are expected because of road conditions.

Overland Park said on its Winter Storm page that its crews began final cleanup on its thoroughfares overnight. Smaller trucks started working residential streets.

The city hoped to have most streets cleared and salted in time for the morning rush hour. A day shift was expected to continue final cleanup Monday.

In Liberty, Missouri 291 was closed at Liberty City Park because of slick road conditions. Traffic was being diverted at Leonard Street. Crews were on the way to treat the highway. In the meantime, drivers were urged to find alternate routes.