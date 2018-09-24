Police officer demonstrates trigger lock for gun safety

10-year-old Merriam girl shot in leg after younger brother finds gun

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 24, 2018 12:53 PM

Merriam police said a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday after her younger brother found an unattended gun.

The girl’s injury was not life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Farley Court.

Merriam police said a 9-year-old boy found the gun and it somehow went off. A bullet struck his sister in the leg.

The injured child was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Police did not say if any adults were in the home at the time, or if authorities would seek criminal charges for the incident.

The Police Department said it distributes free gun locks to Merriam residents and encourages people to use them.

