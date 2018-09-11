A young girl has died after she ran into the street and was struck by a truck in Kansas City, Kan., The girl’s mother, who chased after her, was also struck and injured in the accident. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from April 2017.
A young girl has died after she ran into the street and was struck by a truck in Kansas City, Kan., The girl’s mother, who chased after her, was also struck and injured in the accident. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from April 2017. Google Maps

Girl is hit by truck and killed in KCK; mother is severely injured trying to save her

By Robert A. Cronkleton

September 11, 2018 12:26 PM

A young girl has died after she ran into a street and was hit by truck Monday evening in Kansas City, Kan., according to police.

Her mother had chased after her and was also hit by the truck, leaving her critically injured.

“This was purely an accident,” said Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department. “The driver was obeying the speed limit. He was not under the influence.”

The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near North Fourth Street and Quindaro Boulevard.

Police determined from their initial investigation that the driver of the truck was headed west on Quindaro when the child ran into the street. The mother chased into the street after her.

The truck struck both of them, critically injuring them. Emergency crews rushed them to hospitals, where the girl later died from her injuries.

It was unknown what, if anything, prompted the girl to run into the street, Westbrook said.

“The child had gotten away from her mom like kids do and they both ran into the street,” he said.

The driver immediately pulled over after the accident and stayed at the scene. He was cooperating with investigators, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit and Critical Collision Response Team.

The ages and identities of the girl and mother were being withheld until family could be notified. They were expected to be released in the next 24 hours.

