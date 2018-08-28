Overland Park doesn’t have snake problem, police insist, after 2 are caught in August

Overland Park police on Tuesday insisted that the city does not have a snake problem.

That was after officers, for the second time this month, responded to a situation with a large snake slithering around a resident’s home.

On Tuesday, the Police Department tweeted a photo of an officer holding a 4-foot snake in the basement of a home, two weeks after a large boa constrictor had been found wrapped around the mailbox at another house.

The snake capture on Tuesday morning occurred at a home in the 9900 block of West 141st Street, where a resident had called for help.

Meanwhile in Overland Park, we are still rounding up snakes. This one was in a basement of a home. Again, we do NOT have a snake problem in OP, your kids are safe indoors. pic.twitter.com/YwHDzCss7v — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) August 28, 2018

No animal control officer was available, so police responded. An officer caught the snake, took it to a wooded area and released it. The family told the officer it was the second time they had found a snake in their basement.

The snake may have come through the floor drain or a sump pump hole, said Officer John Lacy, a Police Department spokesman.

The same day, police responded to another animal call around 12:45 a.m. after a woman found a bat hovering in her bedroom in the 1400 block of Park Hill Lane.

The woman’s husband called police, and a dispatcher reported hearing the woman screaming in the background, Lacy said.

“We had a wild night with wild animals,” he said. “It was a slow night, but we were dealing with animal calls all night long.”

However, Lacy insisted that Overland Park has not been overrun with reptiles.

“Again, we do NOT have a snake problem in OP, your kids are safe indoors,” Lacy wrote on Twitter.

A Ball Python was found my a mailman and called Animal Control. The poor resident did not receive their mail today (obviously). The @OPPD_PIO is trying to talk the Animal Control Officers to put the snake under the @OPPD_Chief desk, but they won't. pic.twitter.com/YqahoO2pVn — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) August 17, 2018

Meanwhile, no owner has been located for the large, Colombian red tail boa constrictor found two weeks ago wrapped over the mailbox on the front porch of a home in the 10200 block of Broadmoor Street.

A mail carrier encountered the 7-foot-long animal, which was wrangled by three animal control officers.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.