Boa found in Overland Park is an ‘excellent specimen,’ but where is its owner?

Are you missing a snake? If so, you may want to get in touch with Dr. Larry Holtfrerich.

Holtfrerich has several snakes but the most recent addition to his collection may belong to someone who may not know their snake is missing.

When Overland Park police and animal control officers were called to a home in the 10200 block of Broadmoor Street last week, they had their hands full. A postal service letter carrier found a large snake draped over the mailbox at a home there.

It took three animal control officers to wrangle the 7-foot-long Colombian red tail boa constrictor. Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman, said the snake may have escaped from a nearby residence. No one has yet claimed the snake.

Holtfrerich, an Overland Park chiropractor, breeds and raises snakes. He said he was contacted by the Overland Park Animal Control to see if he would care for the snake until someone claims it.

Holtfrerich says he’s surprised the snake’s owner has not come forward. He says the snake is about 6 to 7 years old and has been well cared for.

“She’s an excellent specimen, an excellent-looking animal. So I’ll just add her to my collection, and who knows, maybe somewhere down the line they’ll come forward,” Holtfrerich said.