KC house fire injures two, police say. Bomb and arson investigators sent to scene

At least two people were injured after a home in the Northland caught fire Tuesday night, Kansas City police say.

Firefighters were called to the burning home before 6:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Wallace Avenue, the Kansas City Fire Department said in a tweet.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement officers went to the scene to help with traffic control, though shortly after, Becchina said officers were requested to help with “a disturbing party.”

Details of the disturbance were unclear, and it’s not known how the individual was involved, police added.

At least two males were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire, police said.

Bomb and arson investigators were looking into what caused the fire, and police were also investigating the events that led up to it, Becchina said.