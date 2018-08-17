Mayor Sly James pulls plan to put sales tax for early education on November ballot

Mayor Sly James, heeding calls from the city’s school leaders, said Friday he would postpone plans to ask voters in November for a sales tax increase to fund expanded early childhood education.
In a brief announcement at Union Station, James said he would aim instead for an April ballot question on pre-kindergarten funding, allowing time for a longer, broader discussion of the issues.
“We’re going to step back,” James said.
Gayden Carruth, executive director of the Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City, said she is pleased and, “I know that our districts will be as well.”
“I believe that people of good will can have disagreement and respectfully move forward working together. I know our districts are willing to work very hard with the mayor to work through this.”
Carruth’s group represents 31 school districts in the Kansas City area, including all 15 of those serving residents of Kansas City.
James’ announcement caps a bumpy week for the Pre-K for KC Campaign. On Thursday, Carruth’s group had called on the mayor to postpone plans to place the issue on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The group had said in a joint statement that while its members are strong advocates of expanded funding for early childhood education, concerns about governance, funding and equity make the mayor’s plan unacceptable in its current form.
“Early childhood is too important to our children and their families, and our organization’s school districts support getting it done right, not fast,” said executive director Gayden Carruth.
School leaders expressed particular reservations about taxpayer money going toward support of private, charter and faith-based pre-K programs, calling it a form of vouchering.
The statement followed James’ Wednesday appearance before the City Council’s finance and governance committee, where he said that Kansas City Public Schools superintendent Mark Bedell supported the sales tax proposal. A few hours later, Bedell said James had misrepresented his position and the KCPS board called on the mayor to leave the plan off of the fall ballot.
Tensions grew when James’ political consultant, Mark Nevins, charged that Bedell had not been truthful, and that he told superintendents at a meeting last week that while the plan worked for his students, he would stand with them in opposition.
James said later that he and Bedell had spoken and were “friends,” although he added that he still had “a slightly different recollection” of their earlier conversation about the plan.
