A woman died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on the southbound service road of U.S. 49 just north of Missouri 150 in south Kansas City.
Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 49 wreck was Grandview woman

By Glenn E. Rice

August 15, 2018 02:27 PM

Kansas City police have released the name of a 37-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in south Kansas City.

Kristin E. Hammer of Grandview was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on the service road along Interstate 49 just north of Missouri 150 when she apparently lost control shortly before 11 a.m., according to police.

Hammer sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The area experienced heavy rain at the time of the wreck.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

