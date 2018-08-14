Woman is killed in motorcycle crash in south Kansas City

A woman was killed in a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash in south Kansas City, according to Kansas City police.
Kansas City police said he woman was a 37-year-old resident of Grandview. Her name has not been released.
Investigators determined that she was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on the service road along U.S. 49 just north of Missouri 150, when she apparently lost control.
Police did not say if she was wearing a helmet, but they say she suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was reportedly heavy rain falling in the area at the time of the wreck just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
No other vehicles were involved, police said.
Comments