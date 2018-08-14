A woman died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on the southbound service road of U.S. 49 just north of Missouri 150 in south Kansas City.
A woman died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on the southbound service road of U.S. 49 just north of Missouri 150 in south Kansas City. Google Maps
A woman died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on the southbound service road of U.S. 49 just north of Missouri 150 in south Kansas City. Google Maps

Local

Woman is killed in motorcycle crash in south Kansas City

By Joe Robertson And Tony Rizzo

jrobertson@kcstar.com

trizzo@kcstar.com

August 14, 2018 11:51 AM

A woman was killed in a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash in south Kansas City, according to Kansas City police.

Kansas City police said he woman was a 37-year-old resident of Grandview. Her name has not been released.

Investigators determined that she was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on the service road along U.S. 49 just north of Missouri 150, when she apparently lost control.

Police did not say if she was wearing a helmet, but they say she suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was reportedly heavy rain falling in the area at the time of the wreck just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

  Comments  