Two identified after fatal I-49 crash. Police say one vehicle went the wrong way

Belton police have released the names of two people who were killed early Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 49.
The victims have been identified as Billie V. Reid, 42, of Adrian, and Lachanda S. Barnett, 29, of Kansas City, police said.
Officers were called to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Two vehicles had collided in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 between 163rd and 155th streets in Belton.
Officers said a male driver, later identified as Reid, died at the scene.
Barnett was taken to a hospital but later died.
Police closed off part of the interstate for more than three hours due to the crash.
Citing a preliminary investigation, police said it appeared Barnett’s vehicle was “traveling southbound in the northbound lanes” when it collided with Reid’s vehicle.
The Belton Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Comments