The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 were shut down for at least an hour Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, due to a crash, according to Belton police. Two people died in the wreck, police said.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 were shut down for at least an hour Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, due to a crash, according to Belton police. Two people died in the wreck, police said. Kansas City Scout
The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 were shut down for at least an hour Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, due to a crash, according to Belton police. Two people died in the wreck, police said. Kansas City Scout

Local

Two identified after fatal I-49 crash. Police say one vehicle went the wrong way

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

August 10, 2018 04:08 PM

Belton police have released the names of two people who were killed early Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 49.

The victims have been identified as Billie V. Reid, 42, of Adrian, and Lachanda S. Barnett, 29, of Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Two vehicles had collided in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 between 163rd and 155th streets in Belton.

Officers said a male driver, later identified as Reid, died at the scene.

Barnett was taken to a hospital but later died.

Police closed off part of the interstate for more than three hours due to the crash.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said it appeared Barnett’s vehicle was “traveling southbound in the northbound lanes” when it collided with Reid’s vehicle.

The Belton Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

  Comments  