Northbound lanes of I-49 open again after double fatal crash, police say

Authorities were working a double fatal crash on Interstate 49 which shut down the northbound lanes for a few hours early Wednesday in Belton, police say.
The Belton Police Department said in a Facebook the interstate was closed just north of 163rd Street, causing traffic delays.
By 7 a.m., the interstate was reported to be open again to commuters, police said.
It’s unclear what caused the crash. Police said two people died as a result of it.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
