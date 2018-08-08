The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 were shut down for at least an hour Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, due to a crash, according to Belton police. Two people died in the wreck, police said.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 were shut down for at least an hour Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, due to a crash, according to Belton police. Two people died in the wreck, police said. Kansas City Scout
The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 were shut down for at least an hour Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, due to a crash, according to Belton police. Two people died in the wreck, police said. Kansas City Scout

Local

Northbound lanes of I-49 open again after double fatal crash, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

August 08, 2018 07:19 AM

Authorities were working a double fatal crash on Interstate 49 which shut down the northbound lanes for a few hours early Wednesday in Belton, police say.

The Belton Police Department said in a Facebook the interstate was closed just north of 163rd Street, causing traffic delays.

By 7 a.m., the interstate was reported to be open again to commuters, police said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. Police said two people died as a result of it.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

  Comments  