24-year-old identified as victim of fatal Third Street crash, KCK police say

Kansas City, Kan., police have released the identity of a woman who died Wednesday when her Honda left the roadway and crashed.
Police say the driver was Asai J. Belcher, 24, of Kansas City, Kan.
The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Third Street, police said in a news release.
Belcher was traveling north on Third Street when it went off the road and crashed. She was the only person in the vehicle.
Police say the driver died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 913-596-3000.
