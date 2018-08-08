A woman in her 20s died Wednesday morning when her Honda left the road and crashed in the 1400 block of North Third Street in Kansas City, Kan. The woman was the sole occupant. She died at the scene. This Google Maps Street View of the area is from April 2017.
Woman dies in crash after her car leaves Kansas City, Kan., road

By Robert A. Cronkleton

August 08, 2018 01:57 PM

A woman in her 20s died Wednesday morning when her Honda left the road and crashed in northeast Kansas City, Kan.

The crash occurred about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Third Street.

Police said the woman was driving north on Third Street when her Honda left the road. She died at the scene from her injuries.

She was the only person inside at the time of the crash.

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 913-596-3000.

