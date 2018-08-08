Woman dies in crash after her car leaves Kansas City, Kan., road

A woman in her 20s died Wednesday morning when her Honda left the road and crashed in northeast Kansas City, Kan.
The crash occurred about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Third Street.
Police said the woman was driving north on Third Street when her Honda left the road. She died at the scene from her injuries.
She was the only person inside at the time of the crash.
The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 913-596-3000.
