Salmonella illness linked to Hy-Vee pasta salad is reported in Johnson County

Another person has gotten sick from eating Hy-Vee pasta salad, and officials say the latest illness was reported in Johnson County.

The grocery store chain announced earlier this week that it had removed its Spring Pasta Salads in all 244 stores in eight states, including Kansas and Missouri, because of a possible salmonella contamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that 21 people in five states — Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri — had gotten ill from salmonella bacteria infections after eating the pasta salad.

Then on Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the health department in Johnson County said they identified an adult living in Johnson County who also got sick.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Any individuals who have this in their refrigerator should return the recalled Spring Pasta Salad to the store for a refund or throw it away,” Chief Medical Officer Greg Lakin said in a statement from the state department of health. “Even if some of it was eaten and no one got sick, do not eat it. If you stored recalled pasta salad in another container, throw the pasta salad away. Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again, to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.”

Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Linked to Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad

One Kansas resident has been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella https://t.co/L0VzoQuLbU — KDHE (@KDHE) July 20, 2018

Hy-Vee said in a statement the recall included its pasta salads in 16-ounce and 48-ounce plastic containers “produced between June 1, 2018, and July 13, 2018.” The salads, which have shell pasta, carrots, celery, cucumbers, green pepper, onion and mayonnaise, were also made available at the deli service counters in it stores.

Hy-Vee has locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Anyone who believes they got sick from eating the pasta salad should contact their health care provider.

Symptoms of salmonella infections are diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps that can last four to seven days, according to the CDC. Most people can recover without treatment, though in some cases, the diarrhea can cause severe and even life-threatening dehydration.