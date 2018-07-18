Salmonella scare causes Hy-Vee to recall pasta salad sold in Kansas and Missouri

Hy-Vee has recalled pasta salad sold in supermarkets in eight states, including Kansas and Missouri, after 21 people who ate it became sick with salmonella bacteria infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the recall Tuesday, warning consumers who bought the pasta salad in the eight states to return it or throw it away, even if someone in their house has eaten some of it and not taken ill.
The other states affected by the recall are Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The item in question is Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad, which includes shell pasta, carrots, celery, cucumbers, green pepper, onion, and mayonnaise. It comes in 1-pound and 3-pound plastic containers but, as Hy-Vee’s in-house brand, is also available at deli counters.
According to the CDC, most of the confirmed illnesses from the tainted products occurred in residents of Minnesota and Iowa. Missouri has had one confirmed case so far. Kansas has had none.
People who think they got sick from eating the pasta salad should contact a health care provider. The symptoms are diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps that can last up to a week. Most people recover on their own, but the diarrhea can cause severe and even life-threatening dehydration.
Salmonella poisoning is relatively common in the United States, with about 1.2 million cases a year, most of them food-borne. It causes about 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths a year.
A Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon sold at Walmart also hit Missouri last month.
