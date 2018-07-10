Family identifies 4-year-old girl killed in Kansas City, Kan., fire

The girl who died in a blaze at Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex over the weekend has been identified as 4-year-old Jatzyri Estala Ortiz, according to family on social media posts.
Jatzyri died in a fire Saturday morning that also injured another child and two adults at the College Park Townhomes in the 700 block of North 70th Terrace in Kansas City, Kan. Two firefighters suffered minor injures battling the fire.
The investigation into the cause of the two-alarm fire is ongoing.
Family members have established a GoFundMe fund-raising effort to cover funeral expenses.
A dance benefit will also be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Night Club, 5648 State Ave., in Kansas City, Kan., to raise money for the funeral and expenses.
