Two die, two critically injured in KCK apartment fire

Two people died and others were in critical condition as Kansas City, Kan., firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment complex Saturday, said KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler.
The fire drove residents from their homes in the 700 block of North 70th Terrace as smoke billowed through the neighborhood and groups gathered in the nearby streets to watch.
Ambulances, fire trucks and vehicles with the Wyandotte County Sherrif's Office were on the scene.
The fire was "pretty severe" when crews arrived late Saturday morning, said Kevin Shirley, chief of the Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department. He said three children and two adults were critically injured and transported to local hospitals.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
Frederick Tucker, who lives just a few doors down, said he was sitting in his kitchen when he heard a loud noise.
"By the time I got up to go the back door, to open my back door I heard another boom," he said. "And fire just shot out (the neighbors') back door."
Raven Woods was displaced from her home and looked on with a crowd as crews fought the fire.
"I'm hoping that it ain't ... I don't know, I think it's smoke damaged," she said. "I know they kicked in my back door ... but at least my kids ain't in there."
People are "freaking out," said neighbor Terri Anderson. "You wanna know why? Because there's (not) much space between your apartment and the neighbor's apartment. ... If one house goes, there's no way it's not going to burn the other house."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
