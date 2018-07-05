The two girls found dead in Clay County were a toddler and a newborn

Seven-week-old Goodknight Ribando and 2-year-old Ireland Ribando were the two young sisters found dead under mysterious circumstances shortly after noon Wednesday in Clay County, according to posts on social media.

Goodknight and Ireland were found outside by their mother. They were not breathing and were unresponsive. The mother ran to a neighbor's house and the neighbor called 911.

A GoFundMe fund raising campaign has been started to cover the funeral expenses for the girls and allow the "family to focus on healing" and not stress about paying for a service, the campaign said.

The girls' grandmother posted their pictures to the GoFundMe page.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it continues to investigate the girls' deaths, which occurred in the 15600 block of Cameron Road, outside of Kearney.

Deputies along with paramedics from the Kearney Fire Protection District responded about 12:10 p.m. to the report of two young children not breathing. The two girls were pronounced dead upon the arrival of emergency crews.

Crime scene technicians from the Kansas City Police Department were helping to collect evidence. The Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies.

Because the case is an open investigation, a spokeswoman for the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office said no information could be released. The office referred further questions to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, which said no additional information was available.