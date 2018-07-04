2 young children found dead in Clay County

Two young children were found dead in Clay County shortly after noon on Wednesday.
Details are sketchy, but the children, both under the age of 5, were found near a residence by their mother and were not breathing, according to Capt. Will Akin of the Clay County Sheriff's office.
The mother ran to a neighbor's house, and the neighbor called 911.
Akin said the incident was reported about 12:10 p.m. near the intersection of Missouri 92 and Cameron Road, east of Kearney in rural Clay County.
Akin said foul play is not suspected at this time but the circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments