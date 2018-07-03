One person was killed in a wreck Sunday at Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road in Independence, according to police. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in April 2013.
One person was killed in a wreck Sunday at Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road in Independence, according to police. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in April 2013. Google Maps
Police identify man killed in Independence crash

By Tess Vrbin

July 03, 2018 06:06 PM

Police have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash Sunday as 47-year-old David Bessette of Independence.

The wreck happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road in Independence, when a southbound GMC Sierra hit a northbound Ford Escape.

Bessette, the front passenger in the Escape, was killed on impact. The driver and rear passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Sierra was treated at the scene and released.

The investigation of the cause of the crash is ongoing.

