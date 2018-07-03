Police identify man killed in Independence crash

Police have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash Sunday as 47-year-old David Bessette of Independence.
The wreck happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road in Independence, when a southbound GMC Sierra hit a northbound Ford Escape.
Bessette, the front passenger in the Escape, was killed on impact. The driver and rear passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Sierra was treated at the scene and released.
The investigation of the cause of the crash is ongoing.
