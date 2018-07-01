One person was killed in a wreck Sunday at Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road in Independence, according to police. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in April 2013.
One person killed in wreck at Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road in Independence

By Ian Cummings

July 01, 2018 06:46 PM

One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Independence, according to police.

The wreck occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at Little Blue Parkway and RD Mize Road, when a northbound Ford Escape making a left turn was struck by a southbound GMC Sierra.

The front passenger in the Escape was killed on impact, according to police. The driver and a rear passenger in the Escape were taken to a hospital with injures that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Sierra was treated at the scene and released.

Police did not immediately release the name of the person killed in the wreck, pending notification of family members.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

