Kansas City metro adds more than 4,500 COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths in past seven days

The Kansas City metropolitan area has added more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths in the past seven days.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 618 new cases for a total of 176,990 to date.

That bumped the seven-day rolling average for new cases from 633 on Monday to 657, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 676. Two weeks ago, it was 735.

Over the past week, the metro added 4,596 more cases. Last week, the area gained 4,730 new cases and the week before, 5,145 were added.

The metro added 49 deaths in the past week, with the rolling average for daily deaths sitting at seven.

The University of Kansas Health System reported an uptick in COVID-19 patients, with 62 on Monday and 66 on Tuesday. Twenty-six of those patients were in the intensive care unit.

On Tuesday, Kansas reported 358,843 total cases including 5,498 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 10.3%.

In Kansas 44.5% of the population has completed vaccination.

Missouri identified 618,022 total cases including 10.376 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 13.1%.

In Missouri, 44.2% of residents have completed inoculation.

Across the country, more than 37.9 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 629,891 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.