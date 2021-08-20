Kansas City area adds 10 COVID deaths Friday, with 39 reported in the past week

Thirty-nine people from the Kansas City metropolitan area died this past week from COVID-19, according to data from local health officials.

On Friday, the area encompassing Kansas City, Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas added 10 new deaths for a total of 2,462 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data tracked by The Star.

The total number of deaths for the week ending Friday was 39, a drop from 58 the previous week. The number was 32 the week before.

The metro area gained 702 new COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 174,757 to date. Over the past week, the metro added 4,486 more cases. Last week, the area gained 4,932 cases and the week before that, 5,000 new cases were added.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City metropolitan area was 641. One week ago, the average was 705 and two weeks ago, it was 542.

Fifty-six patients were being treated for COVID-19 at The University of Kansas Health System, down from 57 on Thursday. Of those, 20 were in the intensive care unit.

Kansas has confirmed 356,065 total cases including 5,494 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 10.3%. The state has fully vaccinated 44.1% of its residents.

In Johnson County, 60% of its residents are fully vaccinated while 41% of Wyandotte County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri reported 611,572 total cases including 10,185 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 14%. Of Missouri’s residents, 43.7% are fully inoculated.

In Jackson County, 42.5% of its residents are fully vaccinated. That compares to 41.6% in Clay County and 43.7% in Platte Count.

Nationwide, 51.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Across the country, more than 37.3 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 625,760 have died, Johns Hopkins University reported on Friday.