KC-area parents, teachers: What do you need to know about COVID and return to school?

In this April 13, 2021, file photo, kindergarten students sit in their classroom on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles, California. Associated Press file photo

COVID-19 is surging in the Kansas City region just as children are returning to school.

Some local schools are requiring masks, following mandates in Kansas City and surrounding counties.

The majority of the latest spike in cases is being driven by a largely unvaccinated population — and children under the age of 12 are still not eligible to receive the shot.

Health officials say masking is the most effective way, other than vaccination, to slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Are you a Kansas City area parent, teacher or other school employee who has questions about the coronavirus surge and the upcoming school year? Ask us your questions in the module below or email sasmith@kcstar.com. Our team of journalists will work to find answers.

