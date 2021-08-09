‘Part of the solution’: Missouri to draw first COVID-19 vaccine prize-winners Friday

Christopher Hamilton of Platte County, Missouri, received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Jennifer Raasch on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Platte County Health Department clinic in Parkville, Missouri. The state of Missouri is awarding prizes to contest winners as part of a vaccine incentive program. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The first prize drawing for Missouri’s new vaccine incentive program is scheduled for Friday as the state continues to encourage residents to protect themselves and each other from the latest COVID-19 surge.

Prizes are to be awarded to 180 people, adults and children ages 12 to 17, following the first drawing, which requires state residents to be receiving the vaccine to participate. Announcements of the first winners will be made on Aug. 25 after each person’s vaccination status has been certified by the state, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Eligible participants are state residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. A maximum prize of $10,000 cash is on the table for adults and residents ages 12 to 17 may receive a $10,000 contribution to a state-run savings account for post-high school education.

Robert Knodell, acting director of DHSS, which administers the program alongside the state lottery, attributed the rollout of the incentive to an increase in reported vaccinations.

He noted roughly 375,000 people have entered the contest, about 6% of the state’s total population, for the chance to win. And so far roughly 3 million residents have started vaccination.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We’re really looking forward to the excitement of that first drawing this week, which will bring prizes to 180 individuals and their families who’ve chosen vaccination, and are actively being part of the solution,” Knodell said in a statement.

Residents interested in entering for the first drawing have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Entry can be completed on the health agency’s website or by calling a hotline at 877-435-8411.

The program is administered by the state’s public health agency and the state lottery. Four additional drawings are to be held in the coming weeks.

The state is offering 900 prizes total. Eight-hundred are for adults and the other 100 are for adolescents in the 12-17 age group.

Missouri is paying for the lottery program with federal money from Coronavirus Relief Funds.