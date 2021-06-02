Wyandotte county celebrates 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine delivered by health department

Jerome Campbell, a UPS driver for 21 years, was going to work on his car on his day off Wednesday when his wife suggested that he should get his COVID-19 shot. After all, the vaccination venue was at a former K-Mart across the street from the auto parts store where they were shopping.

Campbell made the trip across the street to get the vaccine. Not only did he get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, he was also greeted with fanfare and members of the local media ready to put him on camera. The hoopla was to celebrate the 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered by the Unified Government Public Health Department in it’s battle to control the spread of the coronavirus in Wyandotte County. The 100,000th dose was delivered on Wednesday at the health department’s central vaccination site on State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, and Campbell was celebrated by the health department as the recipient of the milestone vaccination.

“I was literally shocked. One hundred thousand, I couldn’t believe it,” Campbell said.

The Unified Government Public Health Department started vaccinating residents of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County at the end of December. “We have a small and mighty health department…for us it just feels like a milestone that really needed to be recognized,” said Juliann Van Liew, director of the public health department.

About 33 percent of residents of Wyandotte County have received their first dose of vaccine. Of eligible residents, 12 and older, 40 percent have received at least one dose. Van Liew said their staff was working on creative ways to encourage their youth to get vaccinated.

“Our messaging is not pushing people to get vaccinated or coercing them to, it’s about helping to understand their fears, their concerns and answer whatever questions we can and be ready when they are ready” Van Liew said.