Kansas agencies will return to ‘normal operations’ next month Gov. Kelly announces

Kansas state agencies can once again require employees to return to work in person and resume normal operations starting next month, more than a year after workers were sent home at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday the change would go into effect June 13 after all state employees had had access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Due to vaccinations, the widespread availability of rapid testing, and substantially reduced numbers of new positive cases being reported in the state, the State of Kansas has determined it is safe to return to normal operations with additional guidance,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kansas workers will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing in the office, and they may continue to work from home if distancing is not possible or with approval from the agency head.

The Kelly administration issued eight pages of guidance Wednesday outlining remote work policies, and protocol for social distancing, contact tracing and other strategies to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The Kansas policy allows more flexibility for Kansas workers and agencies than a similar plan announced last week in Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson ordered all workers back to the office by next Monday, sparking protests from blindsided workers who scrambled to find childcare and worried it may not be safe.