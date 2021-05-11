Overland Park lawmaker will leave the KS Legislature to pursue “next steps” in career

With a year left in his term, Overland Park Rep. Brett Parker announced Tuesday he will resign from the Kansas Legislature.

In an email to supporters Parker, 35, said that he was “exploring new career opportunities.”

“I’ve given all that I can to the state Legislature and I’ve been honored and privileged to do so but I’m ready to move on to the rest of life and get a little bit more time with friends and family and next steps in my career,” Parker said in a interview.

Parker, a Democrat, said he was still planning what would come next but that it would include working as executive director of Prairie Roots, a political organizing group he launched with former Democratic Senate candidate Barbara Bollier earlier this year.

Parker said the organization was modeled on efforts in Georgia to increase voter turnout and would begin work in Sedgwick County with plans to expand statewide.

Since he was elected in 2016 Parker has been a leading proponent of Medicaid expansion and championed efforts to repeal a law that allowed husbands and wives to sexually batter their spouse without threat of criminal prosecution.

“There’s always more you want to accomplish,” Parker said. “As someone who championed Medicaid expansion pretty relentlessly for five years it’s hard to walk away without that done. But at the same time, while it’s a privilege to serve in the Legislature, it’s a pretty real sacrifice especially for younger folks who are in the middle of their career or just starting a career. “

Parker said he was holding off on formally leaving office until after potential candidates have had time to consider running for his seat. His resignation will spark a special election in the Overland Park district which was held by a Republican prior to Parker.

“Brett is an inspiration to us all through his sense of duty, his passion, and his self-sacrifice,” said House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer in a statement. “Our caucus will sorely miss him and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”