Kansas City metro adds 115 new COVID-19 cases, rolling average holds steady at 115

Editor’s note: As the The Kansas City Star continues to cover the coronavirus pandemic, updates on case counts and vaccination statistics in the metropolitan area will be published on a weekly basis rather than daily.

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 115 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Tuesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded a total of 146,829 cases to date.

The rolling average for new cases sat at 115, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 159 and two weeks ago, it was 128.

A total of 2,159 deaths have been reported in the metro since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System had 25 patients being treated for the virus, up from 24 on Monday. Nine were in the intensive care unit with four on ventilators.

Officials at the health system said hospitalizations were stable, but higher than they were two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Missouri identified 505,928 total cases including 8,835 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.4%.

The state has administered 4,182,124 vaccine doses, with 38.8% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 5,508,655 doses, the CDC said.

Kansas reported 310,927 total cases including 5,016 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3.2%.

The state has distributed 2,652,360 vaccine doses. Of those, 2,027,182 have been administered, with 39.5% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the country, more than 32.7 million people have contracted the virus and 582,355 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.