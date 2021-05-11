Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on why it’s time to ‘transition back’ to Kansas City Chiefs

Much has changed since right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif last played a game for the Chiefs.

A little more than a month before the COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns across the country, Duvernay-Tardif helped the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Duvernay-Tardif went back to his native Canada after the season and decided to stay there to help in the fight against COVID-19 because he also is a doctor.

In an Instagram post, Duvernay-Tardif wrote about shifting his focus back to football and what he’s experienced the past 12 months.

“A year ago, I was trading my football helmet and pads for a hospital gown and a pair of gloves. This experience changed me in a way that I never thought would be possible,” he wrote. “I met extraordinary people that made so many sacrifices and took care of our vulnerable ones with so much passion and dedication. Those nurses, orderlies and doctors made me realize the difference between treating and caring for patients.

“It’s now time for me to transition back into football but there is no doubt that those 10 months working part-time in a long term care facility will help me become a better physician. Thank you all for your sacrifices and your hard work.”