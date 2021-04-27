Kansas City metro adds nearly 140 COVID-19 cases and records four new deaths Tuesday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 130 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 139 cases for a total of 144,909 to date.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 128, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 122 and two weeks ago, it was 104.

Jackson County added two deaths while Kansas City and Johnson County each added one. The metro has recorded a total of 2,134 deaths since the pandemic began.

Fifteen patients were being treated for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, up from 11 on Monday. Five were in the intensive care unit with four on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Missouri surpassed a half-million total cases with 500,071 reported to date. The state health department said 8,732 people have died from the virus.

The state has administered 3,767,886 doses of the vaccine, with 36.9% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 5,100,595 doses of the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Kansas has identified 307,865 total cases including 4,970 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3%.

The state has distributed 2,410,450 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,843,225 have been administered, with 37.8% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the country, more than 32.1 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 573,044 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.