Kansas resumes use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after two-week pause

Kansas is resuming its distribution of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after a nationwide pause.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced the resumption Monday, three days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control determined the vaccine was safe to use.

“After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement.

Missouri resumed its use of the vaccine on Friday.

Kansas paused its use of the single-dose vaccine on April 13 after several women developed blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.

Kansas is expecting to receive 1,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson next week.

The recommendation did not include any new restrictions based on age or gender. Anyone over the age of 18 can receive the shot.

”Together, both agencies have full confidence that this vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks,” FDA acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.

All Kansans ages 16 and up are eligible to receive a vaccine. More than 1.1 million Kansans have received their first dose of the vaccine, accounting for 37.8% of the population, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.