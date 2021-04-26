Kansas City metro adds nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, most in two months

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily jump in two months.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 193 cases for a total of 144,770 to date.

The metro has not added more than 190 cases since Feb. 26.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 131, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 115 and two weeks ago, it was 102.

One death was added in Johnson County, raising the area’s total to 2,130.

Eleven patients were being treated for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, up from 10 on Friday. Five were in the intensive care unit with four on ventilators.

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 307,865 total cases including 4,970 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 3%.

The state has distributed 2,410,450 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,843,225 have been administered, with 37.8% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri recorded 499,749 total cases including 8,695 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 5%.

The state has administered 3,736,018 doses of the vaccine, with 36.7% of the population initiating vaccination. The state has received 5,095,385 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Across the country, more than 32.1 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 572,361 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.