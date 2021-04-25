Kansas City metro area reports 48 more coronavirus infections, no new deaths Sunday

The Kansas City metro area reported 48 coronavirus infections and no additional deaths Sunday.

To date, the virus has infected 144,577 residents and killed 2,129 people in the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new infections was more than 127 cases a day. A week ago, it was 112 and two weeks ago, it was 102, according to data maintained by The Star. Johnson and Wyandotte counties no longer report new data on weekends.

At the height of the pandemic, the seven-day rolling average in the metro was more than 1,100.

Missouri has reported more than 499,500 infections and nearly 8,700 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.9% as of Sunday.

The state has administered nearly 3.7 million doses of the vaccine, with 36% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to Missouri data. The state has received more than 5 million doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the most recent day updates were provided, Kansas reported more than 307,000 infections, including nearly 5,000 total deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has received more than 2.5 million doses of the vaccine, according to the CDC. Kansas has administered nearly 2.4 million doses, with 37.5% of the population having received at least one dose, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Across the country, more than 32 million people have contracted the virus and nearly 572,200 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 146.7 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 3.1 million have died.