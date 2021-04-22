Mass vaccine event at Arrowhead canceled, but other Kansas City options still open

A mass vaccination event next week at Arrowhead Stadium has been canceled, state health officials said Thursday, but there are still several opportunities to get the shot in the Kansas City area.

The April 29 and 30 event was canceled due to “a combination of factors, including logistics and scheduling,” said Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

On March 19 and 20, Arrowhead Stadium became a mass vaccine site with 3,695 people getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was halted on April 13 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency needed to look into a rare and severe blood clotting issue.

It’s unclear if next week’s event was impacted by the pause.

However there are still several options for Missourians age 16 and older who want to get vaccinated.

The Kansas City Health Department has four clinic locations. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are recommended.

Smith-Hale Middle School at 9010A Old Santa Fe Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Former Gen-X store at 3102 Prospect Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center at 3700 Blue Parkway, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Kansas City Health Department at 2400 Troost Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday.

The Smith-Hale Middle School site will also be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 24.

The health department said it was concerned about a slowing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Without achieving herd immunity, it gives dangerous coronavirus variants more time and chance to mutate,” spokeswoman Michelle Pekarsky said in an email Thursday.

Vaccinations are also available at local health systems and pharmacies.

As of Thursday, about 33% of the population in Jackson County and Kansas City has initiated vaccination, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Kansas City metropolitan area had recorded more than 144,000 total cases, including 2,126 deaths.