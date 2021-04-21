Rolling average on the rise as Kansas City metro adds more than 130 new COVID cases

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 130 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the rolling average up for the fifth consecutive day.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 133 new cases for a total of 144,145.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 125, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average was 101 and two weeks ago, it was 102.

Experts at The University of Kansas Health System said the rolling average for new cases nationally has plateaued in recent days.

“But in Kansas City though, we see a little bit different trend — it’s kind of creeping up a little bit and that’s my concern,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

On Wednesday, Johnson County added two more deaths, raising the metro’s total to 2,126.

Ten patients were being treated for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, down from 13 on Tuesday. Six were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Kansas confirmed 306,883 total cases including 4,961 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has distributed 2,322,080 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,764,347 have been administered, with 37% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri reported 497,545 total cases including 8,689 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.8%.

The state has administered 3,504,035 doses of the vaccine, with 34.9% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,911,445 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

Across the country, more than 31.8 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 568,733 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.