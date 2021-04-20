Missouri health director, face of vaccine rollout and COVID response, steps down

Missouri’s Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams, the highest-profile face of the state’s vaccine rollout, has resigned, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday.

Parson’s office did not provide a reason for the resignation or a statement from Williams in a news release.

“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Parson has named his deputy chief of staff, Robert Knodell, acting director.

Knodell has also played a leading role in the vaccine rollout, appearing in legislative hearings alongside Williams.