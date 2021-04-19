Kansas City metro adds more than 160 new COVID-19 cases, most in over a month

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 160 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most in more than one month.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 162 COVID-19 cases for a total of 143,852.

The metro has not exceeded 160 new daily cases since March 17.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases increased to 115, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 102 and two weeks ago, it was 94.

Johnson County reported two new deaths, raising the metro’s total to 2,116.

Eight patients were hospitalized for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, down from 14 on Friday. Six were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 306,290 total cases including 4,955 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has distributed 2,208,400 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,720,591 have been administered, with 36.4% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri identified 496,600 total cases including 8,635 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 5%.

The state has administered 3,410,665 doses of the vaccine, with 34.2% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,715,505 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Across the country, more than 31.6 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 567,406 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.