1,500 COVID vaccines available now, Kansas City hospital says. Here’s how to get one

Truman Medical Centers/University Health officials said on Monday they have 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to Missouri residents.

Across Kansas City, vaccination sites are seeing a slowdown of interest in the vaccine as supply begins to exceed demand.

One example: Last week was the first time since the Jackson County Health Department began COVID-19 vaccinations that it did not have enough takers for all of its appointments.

Even though an initial rush from the public led to about a third of adults in Kansas and Missouri receiving at least their first dose, health officials continue to encourage every eligible adult to be vaccinated.

“This is predictable, but it is concerning,” said Dr. Marci Nielsen, chief adviser for COVID-19 coordination for the state of Kansas, said last week. “And the reason it’s concerning is of course we want to reach herd immunity and make sure we can all be safe and prevent the spread of the virus.

“But also we have the development of these variants, and the mutations that we’re seeing in the virus appear to make the virus spread much more quickly.”

To schedule an appointment with Truman Medical Centers, call 816-404-2273.