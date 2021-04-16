Kansas City metro adds nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths on Friday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases as the rolling average continued to hover just above 100.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 117 COVID-19 cases for a total of 143,529.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 103. One week ago, the average sat at 104 and two weeks ago, it was 88, according to data maintained by The Star.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday. The metro has recorded 2,114 deaths since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System had 14 patients being treated for the virus, up from 12 on Thursday. Three patients were in the intensive care unit and all three required ventilators.

“We’re inching up,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 305,861 cases including 4,953 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 2,192,800 doses of coronavirus vaccines. Of those, 1,682,276 have been administered, with 35.9% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri identified 495,776 cases including 8,634 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 5%.

The state has administered 3,305,940 doses of vaccine, with 33.3% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,660,435 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Across the country, more than 31.5 million people have had COVID-19 and 565,764 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.