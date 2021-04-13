Kansas City metro adds 116 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Tuesday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 116 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday as the seven-day rolling average remained around 100.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded a total of 143,161 cases since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 104. One week ago, the average sat at 95 and two weeks ago it was 87, according to data maintained by The Star.

Eleven deaths were reported on Tuesday: four in Kansas City, four in Jackson County and three in Clay County. In Kansas, Johnson County reported one fewer death than the day before.

As of Tuesday, the total number of deaths reported across the metro since the pandemic began was 2,114, The Star’s data showed.

The University of Kansas Health System was treating 13 people afflicted with the active virus on Tuesday, one more than the day before. Of those patients, five were in the hospital’s intensive care unit and two were on ventilators.

During a media briefing Tuesday morning, medical experts -- including Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman -- discussed the recent pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Norman said the pause would have little effect on Kansas as the state was receiving comparatively fewer doses than with others. He also advised those hesitating to receive a vaccine not to let the Johsnon & Johnson pause be an excuse for refusing to get any vaccine.

Across the state of Kansas, there have been 304,719 confirmed cases and 4,930 deaths.

The reported number of vaccinations remained the same as Monday, with the state receiving 1,997,800 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,564,848 had been administered, with 34.2% of the population initiating vaccination.

In Missouri, there have been 494,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,622 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.6%.

Missouri has administered 3,135,710 doses of the vaccine, with 31.9% initiating vaccination. The state has received 4,270,705 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 31.3 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 563,237 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.