KC metro adds 140 new COVID-19 cases as rolling average holds steady around 100

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 140 more COVID-19 cases as the rolling average for daily new cases continued to hover just above 100.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded a total of 143,045 cases.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 102. One week ago, the average sat at 94 and two weeks ago it was 88, according to data maintained by The Star.

No deaths were reported Monday. The metro has recorded a total of 2,104 deaths since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System had 12 patients being treated for the virus, up from nine on Friday. Five were in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators.

“All of our ICU patients here for COVID are less than (age) 50 and some are in their 20s,” said David Wild, vice president of performance improvement.

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 304,719 cases including 4,930 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has received 1,997,800 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,564,848 have been administered, with 34.2% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri identified 493,728 cases including 8,515 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.5%.

The state has administered 3,085,012 doses of the vaccine, with 31.4% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,246,325 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 31.2 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 562,275 have died, Johns Hopkins University reported Monday.