Kansas City metro area reports 31 more coronavirus infections, no new deaths Sunday

The Kansas City metro area reported 31 coronavirus infections and no additional deaths Sunday.

To date, the virus has infected 142,905 residents and killed 2,104 people in the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

The seven-day rolling average for new infections was more than 102 cases a day. A week ago, it was 90 and two weeks ago, it was 91, according to data maintained by The Star. Johnson and Wyandotte counties no longer report new data on weekends.

At the height of the pandemic, the seven-day rolling average in the metro was more than 1,100.

Missouri has reported 493,530 infections and 8,515 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.6% as of Sunday.

The state has administered more than 3 million doses of the vaccine, with 30.9% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to Missouri data. The state has received more than 4.2 million doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, the most recent day updates were provided, Kansas reported 304,236 infections, including 4,938 total deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%.

The state has received more than 2.1 million doses of the vaccine, according to the CDC. Kansas has administered more than 1.5 million doses, with 33.2% of the population having initiated vaccination, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Across the country, more than 31.1 million people have contracted the virus and nearly 561,900 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 135.6 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 2.9 million have died.