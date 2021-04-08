Kansas City metro adds more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death Thursday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 119 COVID-19 cases for a total of 142,679.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 101, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average was 89 and two weeks ago, it was 85.

Clay County added one death on Thursday, raising the metro’s total to 2,102.

Eight patients were hospitalized for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, the same number as Wednesday. Two patients were in the intensive care unit, both of whom were on ventilators.

On Thursday, Missouri identified 492,348 cases including 8,510 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.6%.

The state has administered 2,866,785 doses of the vaccine, with 29.3% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,042,815 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Kansas reported 303,767 cases including 4,932 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,908,280 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,435,128 doses have been administered, with 32% of the population having initiated vaccination.

Across the country, more than 30.9 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 559,638 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.